2018 Audi Q5

63,817 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

63,817KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8119405
  • Stock #: P5306
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY4J2056763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5306
  • Mileage 63,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights

