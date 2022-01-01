Menu
2018 Audi Q5

60,900 KM

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

60,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8122728
  • Stock #: P5315
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY7J2136896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5315
  • Mileage 60,900 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

