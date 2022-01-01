Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

32,700 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8135974
  2. 8135974
  3. 8135974
  4. 8135974
  5. 8135974
  6. 8135974
  7. 8135974
  8. 8135974
  9. 8135974
  10. 8135974
  11. 8135974
  12. 8135974
  13. 8135974
  14. 8135974
  15. 8135974
  16. 8135974
  17. 8135974
  18. 8135974
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8135974
  • Stock #: P5324
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY3J2108484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5324
  • Mileage 32,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE, FULLY LOADED! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Adaptive Damping Suspension
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Comfort Interior Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 12,200 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 35,500 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 49,500 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory