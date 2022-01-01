2018 Audi Q5

$42,900 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8135974

8135974 Stock #: P5324

P5324 VIN: WA1CNAFY3J2108484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5324

Mileage 32,700 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint Adaptive Damping Suspension Advanced Driver Assistance Package Comfort Interior Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.