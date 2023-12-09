Menu
2018 Audi Q5

41,500 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

41,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8433792
  • Stock #: P5498
  • VIN: WA1CNAFYXJ2213300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5498
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

New Audi Care until 9/12/23 or up to 75,000 KM. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

