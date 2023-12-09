2018 Audi Q5

$42,988 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8433792

8433792 Stock #: P5498

P5498 VIN: WA1CNAFYXJ2213300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5498

Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.