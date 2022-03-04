Menu
2018 Audi Q5

29,700 KM

$44,601

+ tax & licensing
$44,601

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,601

+ taxes & licensing

29,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8539955
  Stock #: P5591
  VIN: WA1FNAFY1J2147913

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5591
  Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 4/23/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi Q5 is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, heated & cooled cupholders, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

