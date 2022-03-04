$37,572+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Audi Q5 is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, rear climate control and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
