Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

50,700 KM

Details Description Features

$39,610

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,610

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8690858
  2. 8690858
  3. 8690858
  4. 8690858
  5. 8690858
  6. 8690858
  7. 8690858
  8. 8690858
  9. 8690858
  10. 8690858
  11. 8690858
  12. 8690858
  13. 8690858
  14. 8690858
  15. 8690858
  16. 8690858
  17. 8690858
  18. 8690858
  19. 8690858
  20. 8690858
  21. 8690858
  22. 8690858
  23. 8690858
  24. 8690858
  25. 8690858
Contact Seller

$39,610

+ taxes & licensing

50,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8690858
  • Stock #: P5658
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY7J2147980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5658
  • Mileage 50,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 6/6/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. ONE Owner! The 2018 Audi Q5 is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, top view and rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, rear climate control and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Natural Grey-Brown Fine Grain Ash Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 BMW 540i xDrive...
 41,650 KM
$57,657 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 132,650 KM
$22,466 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 46,450 KM
$35,583 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory