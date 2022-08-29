2018 Audi Q5

$38,999 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 6 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9102502

9102502 Stock #: 8UBNA12976

8UBNA12976 VIN: WA1BNAFY2J2212976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBNA12976

Mileage 34,650 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.