2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 9297706
- Stock #: 8UTNA05318
- VIN: WA1ANAFY9J2005318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA05318
- Mileage 147,850 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
