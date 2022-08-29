Menu
2018 Audi Q5

147,850 KM

$26,489

+ tax & licensing
$26,489

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,489

+ taxes & licensing

147,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9297706
  Stock #: 8UTNA05318
  VIN: WA1ANAFY9J2005318

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA05318
  Mileage 147,850 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

