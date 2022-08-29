Menu
2018 Audi Q5

34,400 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

34,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9297709
  • Stock #: 8UTNA41560
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY4J2241560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA41560
  • Mileage 34,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 10/30/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi Q5 Technik is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors,sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, rear climate control, heated power side mirrors, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

