$34,998+ tax & licensing
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
96,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9579550
- Stock #: 8UTNA19162
- VIN: WA1FNBFY3J2019162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Rear Side Airbags
Adaptive Damping Suspension
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
