2018 Audi Q5

96,550 KM

Details

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9579550
  Stock #: 8UTNA19162
  VIN: WA1FNBFY3J2019162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA19162
  • Mileage 96,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Rear Side Airbags
Adaptive Damping Suspension
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package

