2018 Audi Q7

62,000 KM

$52,689

+ tax & licensing
$52,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,689

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7444343
  Stock #: P4938
  VIN: WA1WAAF70JD028757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Cedar Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4938
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with it's athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. It is motivated by a Supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! Features include panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Driver Assistance Plus Package
Sunshades for Rear Doors (Sold Order Only)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

