3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
S Line Sport Pacakge, Trailer Hitch, and Sunshades for Rear Doors all included! The 2018 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with it's athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. It is motivated by a Supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! Features include panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
