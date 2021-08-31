Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

55,700 KM

Details Description Features

$53,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7754955
  2. 7754955
  3. 7754955
  4. 7754955
  5. 7754955
  6. 7754955
  7. 7754955
  8. 7754955
  9. 7754955
  10. 7754955
  11. 7754955
  12. 7754955
  13. 7754955
  14. 7754955
  15. 7754955
  16. 7754955
  17. 7754955
  18. 7754955
  19. 7754955
  20. 7754955
  21. 7754955
Contact Seller

$53,689

+ taxes & licensing

55,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7754955
  • Stock #: P5104
  • VIN: WA1WAAF75JD029015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5104
  • Mileage 55,700 KM

Vehicle Description

S Line Sport Pacakge, Trailer Hitch, and Sunshades for Rear Doors all included! The 2018 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with it's athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. It is motivated by a Supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! Features include panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors (Sold Order Only)
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 116,290 KM
$22,689 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 151,000 KM
$22,689 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 5 2.9T ...
 19,000 KM
$87,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory