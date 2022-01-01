Menu
2018 Audi Q7

60,000 KM

$52,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071492
  • Stock #: P5288
  • VIN: WA1LAAF74JD021930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galaxy Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5288
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Black Optics Package
Sunshades for Rear Doors (Sold Order Only)
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

