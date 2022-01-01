2018 Audi Q7

$52,689 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071492

8071492 Stock #: P5288

P5288 VIN: WA1LAAF74JD021930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Galaxy Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5288

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Black Optics Package Sunshades for Rear Doors (Sold Order Only) Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.