$59,953+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$59,953
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8545436
- Stock #: P5598
- VIN: WA1WAAF75JD030049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5598
- Mileage 55,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Owner! No Accidents. All service maintenance is done here at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! The 2018 Audi Q7 is at the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a Supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! Features include Navigation, rear-view camera, Bose premium sound system, rear climate controls, heated & cooled seats with memory settings, heated exterior mirrors, S Line Sport Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package and much much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.