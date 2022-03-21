$45,309+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$45,309
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8806097
- Stock #: P5785
- VIN: WA1LAAF70JD033332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats with memory setting, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
