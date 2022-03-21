Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

88,750 KM

Details Description Features

$45,309

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,309

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8806097
  2. 8806097
  3. 8806097
  4. 8806097
  5. 8806097
  6. 8806097
  7. 8806097
  8. 8806097
  9. 8806097
  10. 8806097
  11. 8806097
  12. 8806097
  13. 8806097
  14. 8806097
  15. 8806097
  16. 8806097
  17. 8806097
  18. 8806097
  19. 8806097
  20. 8806097
  21. 8806097
  22. 8806097
  23. 8806097
  24. 8806097
  25. 8806097
  26. 8806097
  27. 8806097
Contact Seller

$45,309

+ taxes & licensing

88,750KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806097
  • Stock #: P5785
  • VIN: WA1LAAF70JD033332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5785
  • Mileage 88,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats with memory setting, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 15,900 KM
$52,759 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Ko...
 75,100 KM
$32,489 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 70,550 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory