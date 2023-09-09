Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

52,200 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8981278
  2. 8981278
  3. 8981278
  4. 8981278
  5. 8981278
  6. 8981278
  7. 8981278
  8. 8981278
  9. 8981278
  10. 8981278
  11. 8981278
  12. 8981278
  13. 8981278
  14. 8981278
  15. 8981278
  16. 8981278
  17. 8981278
  18. 8981278
  19. 8981278
  20. 8981278
  21. 8981278
  22. 8981278
  23. 8981278
  24. 8981278
  25. 8981278
  26. 8981278
  27. 8981278
Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981278
  • Stock #: 8UBPB44230
  • VIN: WA1LAAF73JD044230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPB44230
  • Mileage 52,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 9/9/2023, or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a top-view & rear-view camera, heated and cooled seats, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear climate control, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 27,850 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 52,200 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,800 KM
$49,820 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory