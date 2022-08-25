Menu
2018 Audi Q7

92,900 KM

Details Description Features

$44,866

+ tax & licensing
$44,866

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,866

+ taxes & licensing

92,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8990386
  • Stock #: 8UETA33284
  • VIN: WA1LAAF74JD033284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UETA33284
  • Mileage 92,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q7 is at the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, rear climate control, heated front and rear seats, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

