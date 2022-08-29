Menu
2018 Audi Q7

64,450 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

64,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9269656
  • Stock #: 8UTNA52861
  • VIN: WA1WAAF75JD052861

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA52861
  • Mileage 64,450 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Black Optics Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

