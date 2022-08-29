Menu
2018 Audi R8

34,500 KM

Details Features

$208,888

+ tax & licensing
$208,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi R8

2018 Audi R8

5.2 V10 Plus quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

2018 Audi R8

5.2 V10 Plus quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$208,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9279130
  • Stock #: 8UTNA00102
  • VIN: WUAKBAFX2J7900102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Suzuka Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Express Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA00102
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Audi Magnetic Ride
Without Front License Plate Holder
LeMans Package for V10 Plus
Diamond Quilted Leather Package
Titanium Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Wireless Charging Only
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 13 Speakers
83L Fuel Tank (Sold Order Only)
19inch 5-Spoke V-Design Anthracite Gloss Finish

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

