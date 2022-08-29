2018 Audi R8

$208,888 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

8UTNA00102 VIN: WUAKBAFX2J7900102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Suzuka Grey Met

Interior Colour Express Red

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Audi Magnetic Ride Without Front License Plate Holder LeMans Package for V10 Plus Diamond Quilted Leather Package Titanium Black Optics Package Audi Phonebox w/ Wireless Charging Only Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 13 Speakers 83L Fuel Tank (Sold Order Only) 19inch 5-Spoke V-Design Anthracite Gloss Finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

