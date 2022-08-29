$208,888+ tax & licensing
$208,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi R8
5.2 V10 Plus quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
34,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9279130
- Stock #: 8UTNA00102
- VIN: WUAKBAFX2J7900102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Suzuka Grey Met
- Interior Colour Express Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Audi Magnetic Ride
Without Front License Plate Holder
LeMans Package for V10 Plus
Diamond Quilted Leather Package
Titanium Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Wireless Charging Only
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 13 Speakers
83L Fuel Tank (Sold Order Only)
19inch 5-Spoke V-Design Anthracite Gloss Finish
