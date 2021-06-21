2018 Audi RS 3

+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Fast as lightning and just as striking, the 2018 Audi RS3 has redefined what it means to be a sedan. Delivering race-car performance from its 5-cylinder engine, the only thing faster will be your heartbeat. No matter if you are speed though the backroads or taking the HWY1 home in busy rush hour traffic, the RS3 will do what you want and much more. The 2.5L unique L5 engine pushes out 400HP, perfectly mated to a 7-Speed duel clutch transmission for maximum performance! You’ll be surprise as to how similar the exhaust note is to the legendary V10 in the Audi R8. Come take this RS3 in great condition for a test drive TODAY and fall in love! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
