Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi RS 3

16,000 KM

Details Description

$66,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7356191
  2. 7356191
  3. 7356191
  4. 7356191
  5. 7356191
  6. 7356191
  7. 7356191
  8. 7356191
  9. 7356191
  10. 7356191
  11. 7356191
  12. 7356191
  13. 7356191
  14. 7356191
  15. 7356191
  16. 7356191
  17. 7356191
  18. 7356191
  19. 7356191
  20. 7356191
  21. 7356191
  22. 7356191
  23. 7356191
Contact Seller

$66,394

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7356191
  • Stock #: P4890
  • VIN: WUABWHFF2J1900186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4890
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast as lightning and just as striking, the 2018 Audi RS3 has redefined what it means to be a sedan. Delivering race-car performance from its 5-cylinder engine, the only thing faster will be your heartbeat. No matter if you are speed though the backroads or taking the HWY1 home in busy rush hour traffic, the RS3 will do what you want and much more. The 2.5L unique L5 engine pushes out 400HP, perfectly mated to a 7-Speed dual clutch transmission for maximum performance! You’ll be surprise as to how similar the exhaust note is to the legendary V10 in the Audi R8. Come take this LOW KM RS3 in perfect condition for a test drive TODAY and fall in love! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD
 16,000 KM
$30,689 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 60,500 KM
$29,685 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 35,000 KM
$45,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory