2018 Audi RS 3

21,800 KM

Details Description Features

$64,998

+ tax & licensing
$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9579559
  • Stock #: 8UTNA00740
  • VIN: WUABWHFF2J1900740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA00740
  • Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package
Rear Side Air Bags (Sold Order Only)
Sport Exhaust System w/ Black Tips
Carbon Fibre Inlays
Front Ceramic Brakes
Audi Sport Package for RS3 Sedan
19inch 5-Arm-Rotor Design Wheel in Anthracite Finish

