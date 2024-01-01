$33,887+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$33,887
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,000KM
VIN WAUF1GFF9J1058838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA58838
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Handling Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Audi S3