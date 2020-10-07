+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Local 2018 Audi S3 quattro with one owner, low mileage, and no accidents. This sport sedan rips from 0-100 in just over 5 seconds while maintaining a luxuriously understated persona. Subtle physical queues and a chilling exhaust note will have you turning heads whether you're running errands through town or cruising the backroads with friends. Thanks to its legendary Quattro All-Wheel Drive, this S3 is ready for any weather any time of year and keeps a planted grip on the road with all four. This S3 will indeed keep a smile on your face both on and off the track. Features include navigation, Bluetooth, satellite radio, dual-zone climate, power heated front seats, back-up camera with sensors, power heated side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry & push-start, a sunroof and more. Audi's 'Drive Select' menu allows you to tailor each drive to your mood and ensures smiles every ride. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this S3! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand-new car with the Audi Certified: plus Program. This entails a 300 check-point service inspection, Factory Warranty valid until February 28, 2023 or up to 100,000KM, New Audi Care remaining 02/28/2024 until or up to 80,000KM, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Finance for as low as 0.9%. Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book a test drive today!
