3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The 2018 Audi S3 is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 292 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, navigation with MMI touchpad, keyless entry & push button start, Virtual Cockpit, Bang and Olufsen premium audio, front and rear park assist, blind spot assist, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
