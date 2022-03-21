$42,138+ tax & licensing
$42,138
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
87,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8720195
- Stock #: P5714
- VIN: WAUF1GFF1J1033481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Without Front License Plate Holder
Advanced Handling Package
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4