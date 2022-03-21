Menu
2018 Audi S3

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,138

+ tax & licensing
$42,138

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,138

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8720195
  • Stock #: P5714
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF1J1033481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5714
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Without Front License Plate Holder
Advanced Handling Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

