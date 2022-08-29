$42,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9091540
- Stock #: 8UETA51625
- VIN: WAUF1GFF1J1051625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UETA51625
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Free scheduled maintenance until 9/25/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi S3 Technik is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. With this luxury sedan, you can expect keyless ignition and entry, sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, a rear-view camera, navigation, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.