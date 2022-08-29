Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S3

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9091540
  2. 9091540
  3. 9091540
  4. 9091540
  5. 9091540
  6. 9091540
  7. 9091540
  8. 9091540
  9. 9091540
  10. 9091540
  11. 9091540
  12. 9091540
  13. 9091540
  14. 9091540
  15. 9091540
  16. 9091540
  17. 9091540
  18. 9091540
  19. 9091540
  20. 9091540
  21. 9091540
  22. 9091540
  23. 9091540
  24. 9091540
  25. 9091540
  26. 9091540
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091540
  • Stock #: 8UETA51625
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF1J1051625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UETA51625
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 9/25/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2018 Audi S3 Technik is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. With this luxury sedan, you can expect keyless ignition and entry, sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, a rear-view camera, navigation, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Red brake calipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 38,000 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 63,400 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i
 26,900 KM
$78,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory