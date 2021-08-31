Menu
2018 Audi S4

60,000 KM

$40,689

+ tax & licensing
$40,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,689

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7632049
  Stock #: P5034
  VIN: WAUC4AF45JA132519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5034
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 S4 remains an invigorating performance machine in a stealthy sedan body. It proves that athletic performance and reliability can exist together in a well-balanced unit. It drives on a powerful V6 engine with excellent fuel economy producing 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Technik features encompasses Audi Side Assist, Power and Heated Folding Mirrors, Home Link, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera with front and rear sensors, and so much more! This one is particular is even equipped with Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, and Head Up Display! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

