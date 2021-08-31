2018 Audi S4

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
The 2018 S4 remains an invigorating performance machine in a stealthy sedan body. It proves that athletic performance and reliability can exist together in a well-balanced unit. It drives on a powerful V6 engine with excellent fuel economy producing 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Technik features encompasses Audi Side Assist, Power and Heated Folding Mirrors, Home Link, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera with front and rear sensors, and so much more! This one is particular is even equipped with Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, and Head Up Display! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4