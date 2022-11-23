Menu
2018 Audi S4

46,900 KM

$47,689

+ tax & licensing
$47,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,689

+ taxes & licensing

46,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9332056
  Stock #: 8UTNA69827
  VIN: WAUC4AF47JA069827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA69827
  • Mileage 46,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi S4 Technik lives up to its name. Sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail within the cabin. Features include keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, navigation, rear-view cameras with parking sensors, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH MORE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

