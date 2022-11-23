Menu
2018 Audi S4

59,200 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9427755
  Stock #: 8UBPA90583
  VIN: WAUB4AF46JA090583

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Magma Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBPA90583
  Mileage 59,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the 2018 Audi S4 Progressiv lives up to its name. Sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail within the cabin. Features include keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, navigation, rear-view cameras with parking sensors, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH MORE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

