2018 Audi S4

75,550 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

2018 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9551035
  Stock #: 8UTNA31321
  VIN: WAUC4AF45JA031321

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA31321
  • Mileage 75,550 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

