$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi S4
2018 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9551035
- Stock #: 8UTNA31321
- VIN: WAUC4AF45JA031321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA31321
- Mileage 75,550 KM
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
quattro w/ Rear Sport Differential
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4