Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5

21,900 KM

Details Description Features

$60,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7779699
  2. 7779699
  3. 7779699
  4. 7779699
  5. 7779699
  6. 7779699
  7. 7779699
Contact Seller

$60,490

+ taxes & licensing

21,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7779699
  • Stock #: P5119
  • VIN: WAU24GF55JN012333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl/Black Top
  • Interior Colour Rotor Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5119
  • Mileage 21,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Adanced Driver Assistance Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Carbon Atlas Inlays, and Red Brake Calipers included! Fully redesigned back in 2018 with sleek styling, a refined interior, and exhilarating driving dynamics. The 2018 Audi S5 Cab is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine that powers out 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It may be on the top of the list when it comes to high-end luxury sports cars with its fast acceleration and sharp handling. In the top of the line Technik model, you can enjoy luxuries such as Top view and rear view camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi Side Assist, power folding exterior mirrors, Audi Drive Select, front and rear parking sensors, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth connectivity and more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Heated Steering Wheel (Deletes Flat Bottom)
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 34,000 KM
$33,689 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 5,900 KM
$39,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 48,600 KM
$40,490 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory