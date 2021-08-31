Menu
2018 Audi S5

42,000 KM

$51,685

+ tax & licensing
$51,685

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$51,685

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7815987
  • Stock #: P5133
  • VIN: WAUR4AF54JA010091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5133
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi S5 Coupe is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine that powers out 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The 2018 S5 might be on the top of the list when it comes to high-end luxury sports cars with its fast acceleration and sharp handling. In the top of the line Technik model you can enjoy luxuries such as Top view and rear view camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi Side Assist, power folding exterior mirrors, Audi Drive Select, front and rear parking sensors, sunroof, bluetooth connectivity, and more! This one is particular is even equipped with Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, quattro with Sport Differential, Dynamic Steering, and S Adaptive Damping Suspension! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

