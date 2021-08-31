Menu
2018 Audi S5

14,800 KM

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

14,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7833504
  • Stock #: P5158
  • VIN: WAUR4AF59JA123003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5158
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi S5 Coupe is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine that powers out 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The 2018 S5 might be on the top of the list when it comes to high-end luxury sports cars with its fast acceleration and sharp handling. In the top of the line Technik model you can enjoy luxuries such as Top view and rear view camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi Side Assist, power folding exterior mirrors, Audi Drive Select, front and rear parking sensors, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth connectivity and more! This one even comes equipped with Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Bake Calipers, quattro with Sport Differential, Dynamic Steering, and S Adaptive Damping Suspension. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

