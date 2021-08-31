2018 Audi S5

$53,189 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7847469

7847469 Stock #: P5149

P5149 VIN: WAUC4CF5XJA110374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Magma Red

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5149

Mileage 45,600 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Red brake calipers Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.