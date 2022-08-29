$42,999+ tax & licensing
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi S5
2018 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
77,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9102514
- Stock #: 8UBPA23063
- VIN: WAUR4AF54JA123063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA23063
- Mileage 77,050 KM
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
