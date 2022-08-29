Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5

77,050 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,050KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9102514
  • Stock #: 8UBPA23063
  • VIN: WAUR4AF55JA123063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA23063
  • Mileage 77,050 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 77,050 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 34,650 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 60,400 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory