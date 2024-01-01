Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

72,000 KM

Details

$39,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5 Coupe

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

  1. 11434136
  2. 11434136
  3. 11434136
  4. 11434136
  5. 11434136
  6. 11434136
  7. 11434136
  8. 11434136
  9. 11434136
  10. 11434136
  11. 11434136
  12. 11434136
  13. 11434136
  14. 11434136
  15. 11434136
  16. 11434136
  17. 11434136
  18. 11434136
  19. 11434136
  20. 11434136
  21. 11434136
  22. 11434136
  23. 11434136
  24. 11434136
  25. 11434136
  26. 11434136
  27. 11434136
  28. 11434136
  29. 11434136
  30. 11434136
Contact Seller

$39,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,000KM
VIN WAUR4AF50JA011710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 245004A
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT at AWD I4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT at AWD I4 43,684 KM $29,593 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS-SKY at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS-SKY at 63,172 KM $18,593 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 GS FWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Mazda CX-30 GS FWD at 25,911 KM $24,593 + tax & lic

Email Metrotown Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

Call Dealer

604-433-XXXX

(click to show)

604-433-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,590

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5 Coupe