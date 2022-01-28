Menu
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8192691
  • Stock #: P5364
  • VIN: WAUC4DF5XJA072554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5364
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Rear Side Airbags
Heated rear seats
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Dynamic Steering
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

