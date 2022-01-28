2018 Audi S5 Sportback

$56,995 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8192691

8192691 Stock #: P5364

P5364 VIN: WAUC4DF5XJA072554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Magma Red

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5364

Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Rear Side Airbags Interior Heated rear seats Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Red brake calipers Advanced Driver Assistance Package S Adaptive Damping Suspension Dynamic Steering Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.