2018 Audi S5 Sportback

41,100 KM

$55,995

$55,995

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$55,995

41,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8480880
  • Stock #: P5557
  • VIN: WAUC4CF51JA078477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5557
  • Mileage 41,100 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Free scheduled maintenance until 4/14/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. This well equiped Audi S5 Sportback comes with an array of features including navigation, panoramic sunroof, power folding mirrors, backup camera, heated seats, and a 2nd set of summer tires! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

