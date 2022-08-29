Menu
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

82,860 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9046120
  Stock #: 8UBNA94395
  VIN: WAUC4CF52JA094395

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBNA94395
  Mileage 82,860 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

