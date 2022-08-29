Menu
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

101,400 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9297712
  • Stock #: 8UTNA94254
  • VIN: WAUC4CF56JA094254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA94254
  • Mileage 101,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

