Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

57,250 KM

Details Description Features

$43,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,487

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

  1. 9645913
  2. 9645913
  3. 9645913
  4. 9645913
  5. 9645913
  6. 9645913
  7. 9645913
  8. 9645913
  9. 9645913
  10. 9645913
  11. 9645913
  12. 9645913
  13. 9645913
  14. 9645913
  15. 9645913
  16. 9645913
  17. 9645913
  18. 9645913
  19. 9645913
  20. 9645913
  21. 9645913
  22. 9645913
  23. 9645913
  24. 9645913
  25. 9645913
  26. 9645913
  27. 9645913
Contact Seller

$43,487

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645913
  • Stock #: 8UBPA34914
  • VIN: WAUB4CF5XJA134914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA34914
  • Mileage 57,250 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the Audi 2019 S5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the S5 Sportback, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, rear-view camera with parking sensor, rear climate control, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, Carbon Fiber interior trim, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Red brake calipers
19inch Wheels in 5-Spoke Cavo Design w/ 255/35 R19 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 57,700 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model Y L...
 48,950 KM
$62,998 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S5 Sportba...
 10,450 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory