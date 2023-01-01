$43,487+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 9645913
- Stock #: 8UBPA34914
- VIN: WAUB4CF5XJA134914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA34914
- Mileage 57,250 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the Audi 2019 S5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the S5 Sportback, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, rear-view camera with parking sensor, rear climate control, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, Carbon Fiber interior trim, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
