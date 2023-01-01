2018 Audi S5 Sportback

$46,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 4 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9650494

9650494 Stock #: 8UTNA94377

8UTNA94377 VIN: WAUC4CF50JA094377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA94377

Mileage 81,450 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Red brake calipers quattro with Sport Differential Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.