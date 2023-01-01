Menu
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

81,450 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650494
  • Stock #: 8UTNA94377
  • VIN: WAUC4CF50JA094377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA94377
  • Mileage 81,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
