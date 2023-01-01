$46,995+ tax & licensing
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
2018 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
81,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9650494
- Stock #: 8UTNA94377
- VIN: WAUC4CF50JA094377
- Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,450 KM
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
