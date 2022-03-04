$79,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Audi S8
4.0T Plus NWB quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$79,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8594318
- Stock #: S80651A
- VIN: WUAJ5AFD7JN900021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black w/ Arras Red Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S80651A
- Mileage 80,600 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE! This 2018 S8 is in pristine condition! Gorgeous Black-on-Black with carbon fibre trim and a full leather dash with red contrast stitching to compliment its sporty nature blended with unmatched luxury. Packed with features - Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, heated & cooled seats with memory setting, rear sunshades, Bose premium sound system, lane departure, blindspot assist, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.