Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi SQ5

51,500 KM

Details Description Features

$46,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,590

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7365086
  2. 7365086
  3. 7365086
  4. 7365086
  5. 7365086
  6. 7365086
  7. 7365086
  8. 7365086
  9. 7365086
  10. 7365086
  11. 7365086
  12. 7365086
  13. 7365086
  14. 7365086
  15. 7365086
  16. 7365086
  17. 7365086
  18. 7365086
  19. 7365086
  20. 7365086
  21. 7365086
  22. 7365086
  23. 7365086
  24. 7365086
Contact Seller

$46,590

+ taxes & licensing

51,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7365086
  • Stock #: E3900A
  • VIN: WA1A4AFY4J2015547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E3900A
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the latest technology you would expect in a luxury vehicle. This SQ5 was redesigned for 2018 with highlights such as a new body structure, updated styling, a powerful V6 engine, and new technology and driver-assistance features. This SQ5 has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 16,000 KM
$66,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 51,500 KM
$60,689 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 9,900 KM
$55,984 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory