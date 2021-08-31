Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

34,700 KM

Details

$53,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$53,689

+ taxes & licensing

34,700KM
Used
  VIN: WA1C4AFY5J2159987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbon Atlas Inlays, Red Brake Calipers, and Head Up Display all included! If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the latest technology you would expect in a luxury vehicle. This SQ5 was redesigned for 2018 with highlights such as a new body structure, updated styling, a powerful V6 engine, and new technology and driver-assistance features. This SQ5 has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Technik is the highest trim this SQ5 can offer which upgrades the vehicle with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, an 8.3-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and a top-down parking camera system. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

