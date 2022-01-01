Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

25,900 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8135971
  • Stock #: P5332
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY0J2027087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5332
  • Mileage 25,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
S Adaptive Air Suspension
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

