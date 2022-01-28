Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

63,700 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

63,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8192673
  • Stock #: P5363
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2174438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5363
  • Mileage 63,700 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
quattro with Sport Differential
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

