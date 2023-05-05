Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

41,800 KM

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

41,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8594312
  • Stock #: P5630
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY4J2158507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5630
  • Mileage 41,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 5/5/2023 or up to 75,000 KM. If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sports sedan, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. Navigation package, Carbon Fibre trim package, and Red Brake Calipers. Other Technik features are rear-view camera, sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated seats, Audi side assist, headlight washers, Bluetooth Interface and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
quattro with Sport Differential
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

